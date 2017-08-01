Good Press on Launch Day! THE COOKING GENE, Part 1 August 1, 2017

http://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/food-historian-reckons-black-roots-southern-food-180964285/?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=socialmedia If you want to check out Smithsonian magazine’s coverage.

Or…if you missed this morning’s piece on the NPR show “On Point,” listen here. Its a really great conversation about who “owns” Southern food.

Want some recipes? Try this piece from the Toledo Blade

I’m busy but grateful and I’m going to update!

Love you 🙂

I’M ON PBS NEWSHOUR TONIGHT!

Twitty 🙂

I am a Judaics teacher and Culinary Historian focusing on the foodways of Africa, enslaved African Americans, African America and the African and Jewish diasporas.
