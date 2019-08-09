Dear Disgruntled White Plantation Visitors, Sit Down.

Dear Disgruntled White Plantation Visitors,
Hi! My name is Michael W. Twitty and I’m one of those interpreters who has watched you squirm or run away. I’m not a reenactor, because G-d forbid I reenact anything for the likes of you; but I am an interpreter, a modern person who is charged with educating you about the past. I take my job seriously because frankly you’re not the one I’m centering. I’m performing an act of devotion to my Ancestors. This is not about your comfort, it’s about honoring their story on it’s own terms in context.
For over a decade I have been working towards my personal goal of being the first Black chef in 150 years to master the cooking traditions of my colonial and Antebellum ancestors. Five trips to six West African nations and more on the way, and having cooked in almost every former slaveholding state beneath the Mason-Dixon line, my work is constant, unrelenting mostly because I have to carve my way through a forest of stereotypes and misunderstandings to bring our heritage to life.
Because minds like yours created the “happy darky,” some people of color are ashamed of my work. Although I am none of the things they imagine me to be, I can understand why they are confused about what I (and many people like me) do. Once upon a time folks like yourselves wanted to have a national Mammy monument on the Mall, to remind us about the “proper” role we were meant to occupy and to praise our assumed loyalty. No, our forebears are the real greatest generation. With malice towards none they constantly took their strike at freedom and yet their heroism was obscured because you guessed it, white supremacy, had to have the final say.
Southern food is my vehicle for interpretation because it is not apolitical. It is also drenched in all the dreadful funkiness of the history it was created in. It’s not my job to comfort you. It’s not my job to assuage any guilt you may feel. That’s really none of my business. My job is to show you that my Ancestors, (and some of yours quiet as its kept…go get your DNA done…like right now…talking to you Louisiana and South Carolina…) resisted enslavement by maintaining links to what scholar Charles D. Joyner famously called a “culinary grammar” that contained whole narratives that reached into spirituality, health practices, linguistics, agricultural wisdom and environmental practices that constituted in the words of late historian William D. Piersen, “a resistance “too civilized to notice.” Want to read about it? Since you already know I’m a literate runaway from the American educational system, I wrote an award winning book called The Cooking Gene. Like Eddie Murphy said, “but buy my record first…”
What’s most telling about the above quote and others is how blithely unaware you are about the real American struggle for freedom. When you’re in one of those hot ass kitchens watching me melt you are secretly telling yourself you’re glad you’re not me–or them. And yes, I’m about to go Designing Women/Julia Sugarbaker (in that pink hoop skirt) on you…so you might want to run now.
Thanks to a viral tweet the whole country sees what me and my colleagues have seen for quite some time. We get it. You want romance, Moonlight and Magnolias, big Greek Revival columns, prancing belles in crinoline, perhaps a distinguished hoary headed white dude with a Van Dyke beard in a white suit with a black bow tie that looks like he’s about to bring you some hot and fresh chicken some faithful Mammy sculpture magically brought to life has prepared for you out back.
The Old South may be your American Downton Abbey but it is our American Horror Story, even under the best circumstances it represents the extraction of labor, talent and life we can never get back. When I do this work, it drains me, but I do it because I want my Ancestors to know not only are they not forgotten but I am here to testify that I am their wildest dreams manifest.
While your gall and nerve anonymously preserved for eternity online is cute, I thought you might want to be further disturbed not by the actions of the dead, but by those of the living:
Like remember when you took the form of the docent in Virginia who told me, “Look, you don’t have to go on about the history, just tell them you’re the cook and be done with it…”
Or remember when you waltzed in with a MAGA hat and told me “I know what it’s like to be persecuted like a slave. I’m an evangelical Christian in America. Its scary!” (More power to you for your faith, but that analogy? Or skewed perception? Or saying that nonsense to my face with the assumed confidence that I wouldn’t respond?)
My personal favorite was when I spilled some of the contents of a heavy pot of water as the light was dying and you all laughed and one of you said…and I could hear you…”This boy doesn’t know what he’s doing.”
“Boy.”
I was exhausted. I had been cooking over an open hearth for 7 hours. One enslaved cook in Martinique was thrown alive into an oven for burning a cake. How do we know? His mistress calmly showed his charred remains to her guest after the meal. Spilling or burning food could have meant my ass.
How about that time you asked me if I lived in that kitchen with the dirt floor. Or when you said I was “well fed” and had “nothing to complain about.” “This isnt sooo bad. White poor people had it just as bad if not worse.” I do so love it when folks like you ask me “What are you making me for dinner?”
In South Carolina there was that time four of you walked in grinning and salivating as you often do, and were all ready to be regaled of the good old days until a German tourist scratched your record. He said, “How do you feel as a Black American, dressing like your Ancestors and cooking and working this way?”
You started to frown.
I said, “Slavery was colloquial and discretionary, one story doesn’t tell all. But its important to remember that our Ancestors survived this. Survived slavery.”
He pushed me further. You gestured towards the door.
“How do people feel about slavery?”
My retort was fast. “How do you feel about the Shoah? How do you feel about the Holocaust?”
The German said, “The Holocaust was a terrible thing and never should have happened. We were children when Germany was coming out of the ashes. But it is a shame upon our nation.”
As the four of you turned to leave, I got in a good one: “That’s a phrase you will almost never hear some white Southerners say. “Slavery was a terrible thing and never should have happened.”
But…the South is not to be indicted on it’s own. Without Northern slave trade captains, merchants, mill owners, and even universities that had stock in the enslaved, the Southern economy could not have flourished. (And please miss me with “you sold your own people..” the corporate identity of Blackness was not a feature when African, Arab and European elites and merchants conspired during the time of the slave trades…you cant learn everything from the crossword section of StormFront…)
Furthermore your immigrant ancestors would never have had a land of opportunity to come to. Or a people to walk on as your folks climbed towards whiteness. The most valuable “commodity” in Antebellum America during the years of exponential growth was not wheat, corn, tobacco, rice or even cotton. The most important commodity of the mid 19th century in America, was the Black child, and behind the children, the body of the Black woman.
Dont get me wrong. This isnt about being anti-white. But if you do think I don’t like you because you identify as white that’s not it. I suspect what you might be doing—identifying with heathy slices of weaponized racial power, privilege, attainment and achievement obtained in a hierarchical exploitative American dream between two pieces of unexamined whiteness, I guess the plantation isn’t the ideal place for you to escape.
Facing my past has been my life’s journey. It’s also been at times devastating and painful. But reflection in no way equals one second in the lives of the enslaved women and men whose blood flows in my veins. I had the privilege of rediscovering my roots on a North Carolina plantation at a dinner we prepared for North Carolinisns of all backgrounds. Knowing that the enslaved people who once occupied those cabins could never have dreamed of that rainbow of people sitting together as equals in prayer, food and fellowship while my Asante and Mende roots were being uncovered after centuries of obfuscation was for me a holy moment.
You miss out on magic like that when you shut down your soul. Going to what few plantations remain, your job is to go with respect and homage and light. You know, like I felt at the Tenement Museum and learned about the first American experience of those who passed through Ellis Island. Your job is to be thankful and grateful. Your job is to not just hear but listen. Your job is to know that Black lives mattered then just as they do now. Your job is to face the reality that hardships and hurt have been passed down from the American Downton Abbey, the American plantation.
Rape happened there..to the point where almost every African American with long roots here bears that evidence in their DNA. Theft of our culture. Forced assimilation. The breaking up of families…like all of us. Of course there was economic and legal exploitation and oppression, the effects of which have never been extricated from the American story.
But because enslavement was so damn fuzzy…we forget that those maudlin moments of blurred lines passed down by sentimental whites were purchased with pain. I tell my audiences that enslavement wasn’t always whips and chains; but it was the existential terror that at any moment 3/5ths could give way to its remainder, and unfortunately often did.
Guilt is not where to start. If you go back start with humility. Have some shame that NONE of us are truly taught this. Be like the working class white lady whose family I met in Louisiana who brought her young kids because she “wanted them to know the whole story, the story of American history is Black history.” Too bad she ain’t going viral. Wherever you are my cousin, I salute you.
Right now we need people to exercise their compassion muscle over their dissatisfaction or disappointment. Right now we need people to see the parallels. Right now we need people to remember the insidious ways history repeats itself. Right now we need people to remember the righteous who sacrificed so we could tweet and leave awful online reviews.
Y’all come back now y’here?
I admire your work, loved your book and grew up in Colonial Williamsburg (in the early sixties), so I deeply appreciate the meticulously researched and spiritually guided truthtelling. We lived in Portsmouth, NH and hope you’ll consider someday visiting http://blackheritagetrailnh.org/. The organization, which started at Valerie Cunningham’s kitchen table over 30 years ago, just acquired a building and is expanding programming–this town is committed to both historical preservation and food and would benefit from your presence. Thank you for your commitment, grace, humor and knowledge.
I would love to visit!
Powerful words! Thank you for writing this.
Powerful. As a child my parents took me on several plantation tours, and I might have grown up with a totally romanticized view of the south had it not been for my voracious reading, especially authors like Toni Morrison. Keep fighting the good fight!
Damn! This will go viral. Bravo, Michael! xo
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Mr. Twitty. Every sentence was perfect, but this is one (of so many) that stood out for me: “Or saying that nonsense to my face with the assumed confidence that I wouldn’t respond?“
Thank you for your persistence in teaching us.
Thank you Mr. Thirty for taking the time to write this. Your thoughts in this writing can now be shared by so many who have not met you but are trying to learn the depths of humility we all need and the shame we should all feel even though “we weren’t there and had no part in any of that slavery business”. Well then, we all must accept the truth. Show we are moved to tears by the horror. We must share the stories. We must all resist being in the company of persons who say one thing and act another way. We must be trustworthy and respectful of others-ALL others. We must act with kindness to all until we really are kind to all. It’s a long ways from talking to acting kind to others.
Keep doing what you’re doing, please.
Thank you very much for this written work of art.
I will purchase your book
asap, then plan a plantation visit in Virginia or South Carolina or,or,.
Excellent in every respect. Filled with great insight. A must read for anybody who wishes to understand our country.
Your eloquent writing is deeply moving and powerful. The accumulation of personal comments from different places but revealing one combining hurtful voice resonates! The Ancestors hear and see you, keep doing this important work.
Keep on keepin’ on, Mr.Twitty!
Keep on keepin’ on,Mr. Twitty!
Very educational and enlightening. Thank you
Bravo!!!! This is just the best. There is a plantation tour near Natchitoches—Oak Alley I think—where, maybe 10 years ago the interpretive plan was moving in your direction. They weren’t quite there; some difficulty in explaining the space under the house, open to the weather, where enslaved house staff slept and “lived”. Visitors could see it, enter it, but there was no text or verbal information about, just silence, not discussed.
Thank you for your eloquent words. They touched my soul and will help continue to push me forward in my quest for knowledge.
This is excellent and articulate. I remember so clearly having the realization of what these plantations really are. I was thinking about people who choose to get married on the grounds… I get it is because it is naturally beautiful land. But I remember thinking “wow, that’s is pretty much like getting married at Auschwitz.” My mindset changed a lot that day.
Thank you so much for your commitment and your passion. Most Americans are uneducated about Black history. And yes, it is American history. And yes, please Do “…go on about the history.”
This was all incredible — from your descriptions of interpreting what it is like to work in a hot kitchen over a wood fire for seven hours, to your discoveries of the history of your own family — but you won my soul with:
“The Old South may be your American Downton Abbey but it is our American Horror Story.” I’ve never seen it stated better. This was glorious. Thank you for everything you do and every mind and heart you might lighten or enlighten.
What Suzanne said. ““The Old South may be your American Downton Abbey but it is our American Horror Story.” I’ve never seen it stated better.” THANK YOU for this, and for all you do.
So moving.
Well said sir. Too often people only want to see and hear the pretty stuff. Keep educating the masses.
Wow, seems like some people only want to hear the Disney version of Life in the Grand Old South. Thanks for saying what you say, and doing what you do. We all need to hear that kind of Truth.
Omg, this article felt like it was poured out of the soul of our ancestors. Thank you for so eloquently explaining things. Loved your book
Truth. Thank you for baring your soul.
You are the future I’ve been dreaming of. Thank you for being so true.
When I read that comment online, I thought of you and the important work you do to educate people. Thank you for persevering in the face of adversity. Thank you for your thoughtful, eloquent response. Most importantly, thank you for just being you, Michael.
Todah rabah Michael; you are a mensch!!!!!!!!!
So good. May their memory be a blessing to us all. יהי זכרם ברכה
