Happy 10 Year Anniversary

Thank you all for being here for a decade. I know I’ve been light for a while here but life has been a roller-coaster. I started this blog January 12, 2011. I was inspired by Julie and Julia. I thought if she can do it, I can too! I never really accomplished as much as either one of those ladies, but 2 books and two James Beard Awards later, I’m here by the grace of G-d.

I appreciate all of my subscribers and invite everyone to keep checking back for new posts and new recipes to come. Having this space is a privilege and a blessing and an important part of my journey with you.

Black eyed peas hummus with plantain chips

This has been a hard year for everyone. So many of us are hurting and looking for a new start and a second chance. That includes me. Creating a legacy necessitates creativity and I’m not done making my body of work. At the same time, I’m looking for more meaning to go with my destiny and purpose. My goal is add to the healing of the world while standing up for truth and honoring the Ancestors.

Lots more to come from Afroculinaria.com. This is the year we come back to have an ongoing and enriching conversation. I appreciate each and every one of you. I know we are still in a trying season. Time to be there for one another.