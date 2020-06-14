Uncategorized

#blackoutbestsellerlist

by michaelwtwitty
Comment 1

June 14-June 20 help books by Black authors take over the bestseller lists!

1 comment on “#blackoutbestsellerlist

  1. CompassAndCamera
    June 14, 2020

    I bought your book today. Thank you!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: