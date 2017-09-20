Southern Guide to Tashlich

Tashlich is an ancient symbolic ritual among Jews where we scatter crumbs from our pockets into a body of water with fish. As our friends below nibble it’s symbolizes parting ways with our sins. We say a few psalms, make personal commitments to change for the better and then shift to atonement in preparation for Yom Kippur.
If you are anywhere below the Mason-Dixon line, I invite you to a special Southern tashlich service. Bring your appropriate baked good tomorrow afternoon:
If you gossip too much: deep dish peach cobbler
If you are too affectionate and cause your partner to be late: spoonbread
If you are way too Lowcountry for your own good: rice waffles
If “it’s always complicated” and you have layers of issues: Smith Island cake
If you’re Always getting in trouble: Hot water cornbread
If you are too New Orleans for your own good: beignets
For bland sins: water challah
For really tasty sins: extra egg challah
For hardheadedness: beaten biscuits
For sins of cultural appropriation and overall racist b.s.: Aunt Jemima pancakes
For sins that even G-d doesn’t understand: gluten free buttermilk biscuits
For the sin of looking at somebody else’s form: Apple dumplings
For the sins of addiction: Krispy Kreme fresh off the conveyor belt
For the sins of going to funerals just for the food: caramel cake
For the sin of driving people crazy: pecan pie
For the sin of having bad taste in recipes: Frito pie
For the sin in having bad taste in presidents: Cheetoh pie
For the regret over a Stein vote: Grasshopper pie
For the sin of always judging the hats ladies wear to services: lemon meringue pie
For the sin of being too Conch: key lime pie
For the sin of being too damn good: peanut pie
For the sin of being too eastern Kentucky for your own good: stack cake
For the sin of killing people with kindness: sweet potato pie
For the sin of writing this and laughing at my own jokes: cornbread
Happy Rosh Hashanah!
This made me laugh. Thank you! May you have a sweet year!
Happy Rosh Hashanah to you, too! Looks like I’m going to need to figure out how to bake a Smith Island cake….