Come See Me in San Francisco 8/29-8/30

2017 Diaspora Dinner with Michael W. Twitty

When:

August 29, 2017 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Cost:

$250

Chef-in-Residence

Museum of the African Diaspora and Chef-in-Residence Bryant Terry present the 2017 Diaspora Dinner

An evening with Culinary & Cultural Historian, Michael W. Twitty Celebrating his new book The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African-American Culinary History in the Old South.

Tuesday, August 29

6:30pm The Museum Champagne & small bites 7:15pm Procession to the St. Regis 7:30pm A dining and cultural experience weaving a multi-course meal created by Chefs Twitty and Terry, inspired by African-American food traditions; lively conversation with Chef Twitty & food writer, Stephen Satterfield; and the musical collage of Jazz and Soul vocalist, Valerie Troutt.

“In addition to Twitty being a brilliant writer, he is a Black, openly gay, progressive Jew – pretty much the reason G-d created the Bay Area – the true embodiment of the diaspora.”

Chef-in-Residence Bryant Terry

$250 Includes signed copy of The Cooking Gene. Seating is limited.

Proceeds benefit the artistic programs of the Museum of the African Diaspora.

TIckets at 2017diasporadinner.eventbrite.com

For more on the Chef-in-Residence program, visit moadsf.org/chef-in-residence/

Cover photo by: Jonathan M. Lewis

OMNIVORE BOOKS 8/30!!!

Wed. Aug. 30 • Michael W. Twitty • The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South • 6:30-7:30 p.m. FREE

Southern food is integral to the American culinary tradition, yet the question of who “owns” it is one of the most provocative touch points in our ongoing struggles over race and appropriation. In this unique memoir, culinary historian Michael W. Twitty takes readers to the white-hot center of this fight, tracing the roots of his own family and the charged politics surrounding the origins of soul food, barbecue, and all Southern cuisine.

